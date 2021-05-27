 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Friday, May 28, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Friday, May 28, 2021

  • 0

Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.

—Isaiah 40:28-29

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert