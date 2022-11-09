 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

  • 0

'Come now, let us reason together,' says the Lord. 'Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.'

—Isaiah 1:18

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert