Daily Bible verse - Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

'Come now, let us reason together,' says the Lord. 'Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.'
—Isaiah 1:18
A long-time Burke County educator, principal and administrator announced his retirement, according to sources at New Dimensions: A Public Char…
A local entrepreneur has opened up a new store in Morganton to fill what she believes is a much needed niche in the city.
Members of the Morganton City Council will consider at its meeting Monday night whether to sell two sets of properties, with the potential buy…
LENOIR — A Morganton man was charged after Caldwell County deputies said they found more than 100 grams of cocaine Tuesday morning.
Never mind that Halloween is over. "Halloween fireballs" can still be seen in the night sky in the next few weeks thanks to the Taurid meteor shower.
HILDEBRAN — Family members are pleading with the public for help finding a man who was last seen in September.
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, police say.
A Nebo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of an 85-year-old U.S. Army veteran in his home.
Investigators said a man landed drug charges last week after a traffic stop in the eastern end of Burke County.
An alien, a princess made of bubblegum and an Oompa Loompa walked onto the Burke County courthouse lawn. No really, they did.
