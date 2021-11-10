 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.

—Matthew 11:28-30

