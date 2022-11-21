Daily Bible verse - Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

I always thank God for you because of his grace given you in Christ Jesus. For in him you have been enriched in every way — in all your speaking and in all your knowledge.
—1 Corinthians 1:4-5
I always thank God for you because of his grace given you in Christ Jesus. For in him you have been enriched in every way — in all your speaking and in all your knowledge.
—1 Corinthians 1:4-5
A local man has opened a new bakery and sandwich shop in Morganton after a traffic accident more than three years ago wiped out his dream of o…
Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.
Burke Recovery has welcomed a new executive director:
A Marion man was killed after he was stabbed and run over in the Walmart parking lot and a suspect in this incident is still at large.
Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.
A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.
High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.
THOMASVILLE — In football, one play can change everything. But sometimes, everything changes twice in one play.
A girl died on Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle towing a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina, police said.
After 20 years, two county commissioners finished up their service on Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.