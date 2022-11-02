Daily Bible verse - Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.
—1 Peter 2:10
She doesn’t actually turn 90 until Jan. 25, but local mystic Joann Denton is planning to get a head start on the celebration this Halloween.
A tractor-trailer hauling live chickens ran off the road and overturned early Monday morning, sending hundreds of chickens across the highway.
A man will spend at least 12 years in prison for a fatal 2020 shooting.
An open house was held at Toner Machining Technologies on Thursday, Oct. 20, to celebrate Toner Machining Technologies's move to their new loc…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after he was found with a stab wound late Wednesday evening.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant will retire this week, with sheriff-elect Banks Hinceman set to be sworn-in Tuesday afternoon.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Jason Whisnant, chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety, will discuss homeless issues and drug use trends affecting the local community at an upcoming free presentation:
HILDEBRAN — It takes about 8 seconds to tie a shoelace, form a first impression or get bored with a video. For Hildebran Elementary School fif…
Name: Kyle Whisnant
