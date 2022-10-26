 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

  Updated
  • 0

All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.

—2 Timothy 3:16-17

