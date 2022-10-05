Daily Bible verse - Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near.
—Isaiah 55:6
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a three-car crash Thursday.
A man was seriously injured after a shooting off Hopewell Road late Sunday.
A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting.
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.
A hostage situation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mountain View, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.
As Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida, North Carolina emergency management officials were busy getting prepared for whatever the state may see…
Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.
When asked about another child she was accused of abusing, the woman told investigators she "tore that (expletive) up" to correct bad behaviors, a prosecutor said during court Monday.
Ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian, Burke County and the town of Valdese declared states of emergency on Thursday afternoon.
