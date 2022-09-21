Daily Bible verse - Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.
—2 Corinthians 13:14
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.
VALDESE — Investigators said a man shot and killed a home intruder early Friday morning.
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five se…
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday m…
It has been nearly 15 years since Paulo Benedeti first fell in love with frozen yogurt.
A man ended up with several charges after police said he tried to steal a cart full of merchandise, then jumped in a woman’s car and waved a k…
VALDESE — A Valdese pub has expanded to become the first brewery in Burke County to offer a full dining experience along with its beverage lineup.
Morganton’s manufacturing footprint is expected to grow after a local manufacturing company asked the city to help it apply for a building reu…
His family, friends and colleagues said their final goodbyes on Thursday but G. Redmond Dill will not soon be forgotten.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.