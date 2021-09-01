Daily Bible verse - Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.
- Updated
Officers estimated her speed at the time of impact to be around 65-70 mph.
A search warrant was served at the home a little more than a year ago where investigators seized meth, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun.
- Updated
Friday's food vendors and TGIF concert will be held, but the rest of the events for the Morganton Festival Weekends have been cancelled.
- Updated
Take a look at the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 11-17.
- Updated
A wreck on East Union Street in downtown Morganton has blocked the street from Linville to Chestnut Street.
- Updated
Six more people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 and active cases had reached more than 1,000 by Friday.
- Updated
Police said the man continued driving when an officer first tried to pull him over, travelling nearly 90 mph on Sanford Drive.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
Can you tell where these photos were taken in Burke County?