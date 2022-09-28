Daily Bible verse - Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.
—1 Corinthians 2:14
The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.
—1 Corinthians 2:14
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man found dead on the side of a street in Morganton has been identified.
Listen to a man call 911 while he's being held at gunpoint by a woman who caused multiple hit-and-run collisions Tuesday morning on Interstate 40.
Two people were killed -- the 53-year-old driver of a pickup truck and a 10-year-old passenger of an SUV -- and two other people were airlifted to regional hospitals following a two-vehicle wreck on East Court Street Sunday evening near the WestRock plant in Marion.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who was killed in a house fire earlier this month has been identified.
A Newton man was killed in a crash near the intersection of U.S. 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE on Thursday afternoon.
A Long View woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-month-old boy. An autopsy listed fentanyl as the cause of death for the toddler.
The Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant crowned a new royal court this summer:
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday m…
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.