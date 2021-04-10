 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, April 12, 2021
For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve.

—1 Corinthians 15:3-5

