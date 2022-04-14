Daily Bible verse - Monday, April 18, 2022

For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea. - Habakkuk 2:14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea. - Habakkuk 2:14
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
The Victorious Church of God in Morganton has opened the VCOG Thrift Store in the West Union Plaza:
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
ICARD — It was like something out of a nightmare when Jeremiah Brittain woke up Tuesday morning.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.