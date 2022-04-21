Daily Bible verse - Monday, April 25, 2022

The Lord is in his holy temple - let all the earth keep silence before him. - Habakkuk 2:20
The man found dead Thursday in a car near the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library has been identified.
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 70 west of Glen Alpine.
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library on Thursday.
On his 18th birthday in 1972, John Stroup walked himself into Salem Fire and Rescue and joined the roster.
At least one person had to be taken to a local hospital after a crash at the intersection of Kirksey Drive and Lenoir Road on Tuesday.
A career in law enforcement hadn’t crossed Craig Treadway’s mind until he was working his way through a fire science degree.
RHODHISS — A Rutherford County restaurant has expanded, opening a third location Rhodhiss.
It is interesting to read bumper stickers, community posters and interstate billboards. My mind will wonder and think, “What’s the purpose?” “…
HICKORY — If you want justice, go get it. That’s the advice of Taylorsville resident Lisa Hollifield.
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
