Daily Bible verse - Monday, April 26, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Monday, April 26, 2021

If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.

—2 Chronicles 7:14

