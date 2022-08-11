 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

  • 0

And it shall come to pass that, just as you were a curse among the nations, O house of Judah and house of Israel, so I will save you, and you shall be a blessing. Do not fear - let your hands be strong. - Zechariah 8:13

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert