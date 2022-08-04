For the seed shall be prosperous and the vine shall give its fruit. The ground shall give her increase, and the heavens shall give their dew. I will cause the remnant of this people to possess all these. - Zechariah 8:12
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
