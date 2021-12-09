 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Now in the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David. The virgin's name was Mary. The angel said to her, "Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you - blessed are you among women." - Luke 1:26-28

