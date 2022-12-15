For from the rising of the sun, even to its going down, my name shall be great among the Gentiles. In every place, incense shall be offered to my name, and a pure offering. For my name shall be great among the nations. - Malachi 1:11
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
