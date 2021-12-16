 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
Then the angel said to Mary, "Do not be afraid, for you have found favor with God, and behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a son, and shall call his name Jesus." - Luke 1:30-31

