 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
0 comments

Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

  • 0

For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.

—2 Corinthians 4:17

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert