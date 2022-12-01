 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

And it shall come to pass that everyone who is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall go up from year to year to worship the King, the Lord of Hosts, and to keep the Feast of Tabernacles. - Zechariah 14:16

