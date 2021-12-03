Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 10-16.
- Updated
A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours.
Burke County Public Schools mourns the loss of long-time Burke Board of Education member.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
Burke County residents will have three opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season with festive community parades:
The recently approved two-year state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke County.
The Morganton Downtown Development Association will welcome the Christmas season this December by hosting the downtown Christmas parade.
- Updated
Those looking for a way to laugh off some Thanksgiving calories may find it Friday night in downtown Morganton.
Check out the animals of the week at Burke County Animal Services.