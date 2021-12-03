 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: "The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel" — which means, "God with us."

—Matthew 1:22-23

