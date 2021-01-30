 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Many are the plans in a man's heart, but it is the LORD's purpose that prevails.

—Proverbs 19:21

