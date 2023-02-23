Then those who feared the Lord spoke to one another, and the Lord listened and heard them. So a book of remembrance was written before him for those who fear the Lord and who meditate on his name. - Malachi 3:16
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
