 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse - Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

  • 0

Then Noah built an altar to the Lord, and took of every clean animal and of every clean bird, and offered burnt offerings on the altar. And the Lord smelled a soothing aroma and said in his heart, "I will never again curse the ground for man's sake, although the imagination of man's heart is evil from his youth, nor will I again destroy every living thing as I have done." - Genesis 8:20-21

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert