Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former high school receptionist who was indicted in August 2019 on child sex offenses pleaded guilty last month to two felonies.
- Updated
HICKORY — Five people were charged earlier this month after deputies responded to a call on Bowman Lowman Avenue.
Two wanted for murder after shooting at NC furniture business. Witness: One suspect worked at the shop.
- Updated
Two Alexander County residents are wanted in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead at the furniture business TCS Designs on Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Three people were charged early last week after a drug investigation in Long View.
- Updated
(TNS) — The TV show American Pickers will be filming in North Carolina in March, and they're looking for people with large antique collections…
- Updated
A Taylorsville man faces several charges following a fatal single-vehicle wreck in Alexander County.
- Updated
Looking back on the turmoil of her life just two years ago, Morganton native Chelsee McConnell said it’s sometimes hard to believe how far she…
- Updated
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in partnership with Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County Health Department will hold its …
- Updated
Nine new deaths in Burke County from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday along with new cases of the virus.
- Updated
A due diligence period and some negotiating must be done before anything becomes official on a possible relocation and expansion for Morganton…