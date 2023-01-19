 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

For the lips of a priest should keep knowledge, and people should seek the law from his mouth, for he is the messenger of the Lord of Hosts. - Malachi 2:7

