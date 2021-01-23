Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 25, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Don't blow no kiss at me:' Hickory man charged with stabbing, killing mother makes emotional court appearance
- Updated
Billy Joe Hahn Jr. was in Catawba County court Tuesday afternoon. He faces a murder charge after police say he stabbed and killed his mother.
- Updated
It would appear that the suspects in the theft of thousands of dollars in equipment from a volunteer rescue squad lived just a mile and a half…
- Updated
The Hickory Police Department has released new photos of two Alexander County residents wanted in connection with a murder at the furniture plant TCS Designs.
- Updated
Dara Phrakousonh has been a popular restaurateur in Morganton for years, and after going on a temporary hiatus from the industry, she is back …
A roundup of all of the shows that are coming to an end this year.
- Updated
DREXEL — A family of four — and their dog — are thankful to be alive after two linemen with the town of Drexel woke them Wednesday morning as …
- Updated
Questions about the vaccine in Burke County have poured into The News Herald so reporters consulted with local health officials for some answers.
- Updated
It took efforts from multiple fire departments to knock down a fire in Connelly Springs late Sunday night.
NC sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor.
- Updated
A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Burke County reported another death due to COVID-19, and cases of the virus continue to increase.