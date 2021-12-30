 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
0 Comments

Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

  • 0

So when they had performed all things according to the law of the Lord. they returned to Galilee, to their own city, Nazareth. And the child (Jesus) grew and became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom, and the grace of God was upon him. - Luke 2:39-40

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $55,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $55,900

**Multiple Offers" Highest and Best by 12/28. Orginial home had 2 bed 1 bath, back porch was closed in and 12X23 prefab "add a room" was added…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert