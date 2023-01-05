Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

But you are a shield around me, O LORD; you bestow glory on me and lift up my head.
—Psalm 3:3
A man is dead after a Wednesday evening crash on U.S. 70 between Drexel and Morganton.
A Morganton woman has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
DREXEL -- Both lanes of US 70 near Drexel are closed after a serious wreck Wednesday evening.
New Dimensions School recently announced that Lisa Ervin has been named interim school director.
In the final installment of The News Herald’s series on retirees from 2022, the newspaper is taking a look back on several longtime employees …
Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged two Catawba County men following an investigation into an October shooting in Nebo, authorities said Friday.
Capt. Brad Browning talked The News Herald through his 30 years of service with EMS during a ride along in late November.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Pamela Hensley is normally a very sound sleeper, but she said she is thankful something woke her up unexpectedly on Wedne…
Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday afternoon. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 a…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.