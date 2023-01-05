 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

But you are a shield around me, O LORD; you bestow glory on me and lift up my head.

—Psalm 3:3

Longtime employees retire in 2022

First Baby of 2023

