 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Monday, July 11, 2022

  • 0

Thus says the Lord: "I will return to Zion and dwell in the midst of Jerusalem. Jerusalem shall be called the City of Truth, the Mountain of the Lord of Hosts, the Holy Mountain." - Zechariah 8:3

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert