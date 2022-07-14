 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily Bible verse - Monday, July 18, 2022

  • 0

Thus says the Lord of Hosts: "Old men and women shall again sit in the streets of Jerusalem, each one with his staff in his hand, because of great age. The streets of the city shall be full of boys and girls playing." 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert