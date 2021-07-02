 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, July 5, 2021
Oh come let us sing to the Lord! Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving. Let us shout joyfully to him with psalms." - Psalms 95: 1-2

