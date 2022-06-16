 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, June 20, 2022

Many nations shall be joined to the Lord in that day, and they shall become my people, and I will dwell in your midst. Then you will know that the Lord of Hosts has sent me to you.  - Zechariah 2:11

