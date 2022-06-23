Daily Bible verse - Monday, June 27, 2022

And the Lord will take possession of Judah as his inheritance in the Holy Land, and will again choose Jerusalem. - Zechariah 2:12
A local assistant principal was charged with driving while impaired after a public safety officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a picku…
A wanted parolee convicted of a 1975 Georgia murder was caught Sunday dumpster diving in Morganton.
Police are hoping to identify a man they say raised a sledgehammer toward a store employee after he made off with nearly $2,000 worth of items…
Records show abatement action has been a long time coming for neighbors of a property on Rockyford Street.
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
Burke County school administrators are implementing plans to help mitigate the impacts of a national and state teacher morale and retention crisis.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.
VALDESE — The Old Rock School is essentially the heart of Valdese. It’s one of the oldest buildings in town still being used on a daily basis.
