Daily Bible verse - Monday, June 6, 2022

For thus says the Lord of Hosts, "Once more I will shake heaven and earth, the sea and dry land, and I will shake all nations, and they shall come to the Desire of All Nations, and I will fill this temple with glory." - Haggai 2:6-7

