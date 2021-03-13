Daily Bible verse - Monday, March 15, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Longtime Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam announced his resignation at Monday evening’s work session of the Burke Count…
- Updated
A wreck on eastbound Interstate 40 just before Exit 104 has blocked both lanes of traffic.
- Updated
A motorcyclist crashed his bike to avoid a cow in the highway in Alexander County Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A man hauling a camper on Interstate 40 made it barely a half-mile on the road before losing control of it Wednesday.
- Updated
A man has been charged after a victim said he was peeping on him in the bathrooms at Freedom Park in January.
- Updated
"I've been out there many times and I've seen fox and coyotes out there. Normally they'll avoid you," Scott Durham said.
- Updated
Morganton leaders are looking for the public’s input on the redesign of College Street.
ICARD — East Burke High School recently announced the members of its 2021 homecoming court. The winner of the homecoming queen title will be p…
For more than 25 years, New Hope in Christ Baptist Church has stood at 416 Bouchelle St. in the center of the Mountain View neighborhood, nort…
- Updated
LAUREL SPRINGS — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking a partner to operate The Bluffs Restaurant starting this spring and continuing t…