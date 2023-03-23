Remember the Law of Moses, my servant, which I commanded him in Horeb for all Israel, with the statutes and judgements.
Daily Bible verse - Monday, March 27, 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
VALDESE — An old mill is getting a new life as workforce apartments that should be ready before the end of next year.
VALDESE — Deputies ended up seizing weapons, ammunition and a moonshine still from a man who asked them to check his house because he thought …
A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire.
Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer.
A McDowell County nonprofit is moving forward with a partnership that will allow it to begin offering services in Burke County.