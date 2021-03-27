Daily Bible verse - Monday, March 29, 2021
A Thursday afternoon crash north of Morganton left one person dead.
- Updated
Two pedestrians were transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Morganton on Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be cautious after two people died and 14 others were sickened in drug overdoses in Burke…
The name of a woman killed in a Thursday afternoon crash north of Morganton has been released.
Mike Swan will become Burke County Public Schools' interim superintendent starting April 19.
- Updated
The third time might be the charm for county commissioners to find a home for a new trash site in the eastern end of Burke County.
- Updated
A detention sergeant at the Burke County Jail was fired and charged after an excessive force investigation.
Watch Now: NC will let some spots open at 100% capacity. Bars and entertainment venues can increase to 50%.
- Updated
Beginning Friday, some places in North Carolina will be able to open at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
I see that the Morganton school district is going to search for a new superintendent. I beg, plead and implore them not to hire someone who wa…