Daily Bible verse - Monday, March 7, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer and day and night shall not cease. - Genesis 8:22 0 Comments Tags Cold Winter Harvest Bible Agriculture Seedtime Summer Genesis Night Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime News Burke County mugshots (Jan. 9-15) Mar 1, 2022 Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15. Crime News Repeat flasher gets prison time Updated Mar 1, 2022 In addition to an active prison sentence, Coffey also will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years. Crime News Woman charged a 10th time in less than 3 years for drugs Updated Feb 3, 2022 CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t… Local News 6 more Burke residents dead from COVID-19 Updated Feb 26, 2022 COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County. Local News Connelly Springs man dies in Monday night fire Updated Mar 1, 2022 CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died in a Monday night fire south of Morganton. Local News New Pizza Hut in Morganton nearing completion Updated Feb 28, 2022 The new Pizza Hut To-Go in Morganton is nearing completion, but no definite opening date has been announced. Crime News Woman hospitalized after East Union Street wreck Updated Mar 1, 2022 A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated after a crash Tuesday. Crime News Crime roundup (Jan. 9-15) Mar 1, 2022 Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15. State and Regional News Road rage incited Virginia passenger to jerk steering wheel, she admits. A man died in the crash. Updated Feb 25, 2022 A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death. Local News Old camp cleaned out, speakers list growing for council meeting 15 hrs ago More than 400 garbage bags full of debris were removed from a campsite that housed a group of homeless people on Herron Street.