Daily Bible verse - Monday, March 8, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Be the first in your neighborhood to enjoy a garden-ripe tomato. Then continue harvesting an abundance of flavorful tomatoes throughout the gr…
- Updated
The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Feb. 14-20:
- Updated
RHODHISS — One of Rutherford County’s worst-kept secrets is spilling into Burke, too.
- Updated
Two of Burke County’s longtime state troopers were promoted and a new first sergeant has been assigned to the county.
- Updated
A man has been charged after a victim said he was peeping on him in the bathrooms at Freedom Park in January.
- Updated
The French bulldog is an ideal canine companion. But its popularity makes it a frequent target for theft, as happened with two of Lady Gaga's dogs.
Morganton’s newest entertainment venue isn’t for people with an axe to grind — only throwing will be allowed.
- Updated
Sisk could be heard saying “now you are going to die” and “you had this coming” in surveillance video from the deputy’s house, authorities said.
The following charges were served on Sunday, February 14:
A man with a history of drug crimes has been charged again after a two-months-long investigation, this time for multiple counts of drug trafficking.