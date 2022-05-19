 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, May 23, 2022

The Lord your God is in your midst. The Mighty One will save. He will rejoice over you with gladness. He will quiet you with his love. He will rejoice over you with singing. - Zephaniah 3:17

