Daily Bible verse - Monday, May 9, 2022

Yet I will rejoice in the Lord - I will joy in the God of my salvation. - Habakkuk 3:18
A man charged in what authorities described as a “brutal” killing made his first court appearance Friday morning.
A man wanted on a murder charge now is in custody. Follow the link to hear what he had to say to News Herald reporters as he was walked into the Burke County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Jason Shane got himself into a bit of a disagreement with his brother Michael a few weeks ago.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A man now is facing a felony charge after a standoff with public safety officers last week.
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory Tuesday evening.
An overnight standoff near Burkemont Avenue ended peacefully early Thursday morning.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Nebo man with child sexual abuse.
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
An off-duty Hudson police officer was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting leaving one person injured on April 20, officials said.
