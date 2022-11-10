I will bring one-third through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and test them as gold is tested. They will call on my name, and I will answer them. I will say, "This is my people." And each one will say, "The Lord is my God."
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
