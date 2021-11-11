 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

And Joshua said to the people, "Sanctify yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do wonders among you." - Joshua 3:5

