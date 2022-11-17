Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

And in that day it shall be that living waters shall flow from Jerusalem, half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea - in both summer and winter it shall occur. - Zechariah 14:8
The identity of a woman hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning has been released.
Morganton is growing, and that growth isn’t coming without some pains.
Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.
Two lanes of North Green Street still are closed while police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian dead Thursday morning.
Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America an…
VALDESE — The best season in Draughn football history shows no signs of slowing down.
Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu for the first time ever.
HILDEBRAN — It a project that’s long been on the transportation department’s plans and it now seems to be inching toward reality.
A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.
A US Marine Corps officer from Morganton continues to be remembered by his family and the community after he was declared missing in action during the Vietnam War: