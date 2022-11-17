 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

And in that day it shall be that living waters shall flow from Jerusalem, half of them toward the eastern sea and half of them toward the western sea - in both summer and winter it shall occur. - Zechariah 14:8

