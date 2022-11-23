 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Enter [the Lord's] gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.

—Psalm 100:4-5

