Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Enter [the Lord's] gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.
—Psalm 100:4-5
A local man has opened a new bakery and sandwich shop in Morganton after a traffic accident more than three years ago wiped out his dream of o…
Early reports by The Charlotte Observer said a WBTV staff member confirmed that it was their helicopter, Sky 3, that crashed.
Burke Recovery has welcomed a new executive director:
A Marion man was killed after he was stabbed and run over in the Walmart parking lot and a suspect in this incident is still at large.
Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.
THOMASVILLE — In football, one play can change everything. But sometimes, everything changes twice in one play.
Luggage, candy, clothes, makeup, shoes, perfume and even a kitchen sink were seized last week after investigators believe two women went on a …
HILDEBRAN — Curley’s Fish Camp Road is a shortcut after motorists get off at Interstate 40 Exit 118 and want to get to U.S. 70 in Hildebran.
