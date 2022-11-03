In that day, the Lord will defend the inhabitants of Jerusalem. The one who is feeble among them in that day shall be like David, and the house of David shall be like God, like the Angel of the Lord before them. - Zechariah 12:8
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
