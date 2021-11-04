 Skip to main content
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says the Lord: I will put my laws in their mind and write them on their hearts, and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. - Hebrews 8:10

