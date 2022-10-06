Ask the Lord for rain in the time of latter rain. The Lord will make flashing clouds. He will give them showers of rain, grass in the field for everyone. - Zechariah 10:1
Daily Bible verse - Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a three-car crash Thursday.
A man was seriously injured after a shooting off Hopewell Road late Sunday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Burke County.
A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting.
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.
Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy shot, killed a 61-year-old who was holding family member hostage, Catawba County authorities say
A hostage situation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mountain View, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.
When asked about another child she was accused of abusing, the woman told investigators she "tore that (expletive) up" to correct bad behaviors, a prosecutor said during court Monday.
A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...
COVID-19 is still lingering around and Burke County now has a high level of community spread.